Brock Lesnar Crashes John Cena’s SmackDown Farewell, Wrestlepalooza Showdown

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago opened with an emotional moment, as John Cena addressed the live crowd for what was billed as his final appearance on the blue brand.

Cena received a thunderous ovation and chants of “Thank you, Cena” before delivering a heartfelt message. “I have focused on doing great work, giving you my heart and soul, and leaving it all in the ring every single night on this farewell tour,” Cena said. “This is my last time in Chicago and my last time on SmackDown.”

Before he could leave the ring, Cena was interrupted by United States Champion Sami Zayn. Zayn thanked him for everything he had done for his career, recalling his own main roster debut against Cena in Chicago for the U.S. Title. He then offered Cena a championship match on the spot, which Cena accepted.

The match was a competitive back-and-forth for about 15 minutes before chaos erupted. Brock Lesnar stormed the ring, pulled the referee out, and immediately attacked both men. He delivered an F5 to Sami Zayn, followed by two devastating F5s to Cena, leaving the 16-time World Champion laid out in the middle of the ring.

Lesnar then casually put on his cowboy hat and walked to the back, signaling his intentions.

Following the commercial break, Lesnar made it clear that his actions were far from random. Speaking backstage, he told Cena he would see him at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, continuing their heated rivalry that reignited at SummerSlam.

Get the full WWE SmackDown results from Chicago’s Allstate Arena, featuring John Cena’s final SmackDown appearance, CM Punk’s hometown return, and all the matches, surprises, and highlights from the September 5, 2025 show.