Brock Lesnar Removed From WWE Game Amid Uncertainty Over His Future

It is believed that Brock Lesnar’s name being connected to the Vince McMahon sex trafficking case is the reason he did not participate in the men’s 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event.

Lesnar’s removal from the online 2K Supercard Digital Collectible Game has been confirmed, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

It was mentioned that 2K is apparently following WWE’s lead and not using Lesnar at this moment.

Johnson stated, “Going forward, PWInsider.com has been told by sources familiar to the matter that we should expect to see Lesnar downplayed (if not outright removed as he was in the Supercard game) as much as possible going forward by 2K and potentially other licensees.”

https://x.com/wwescnews/status/1753154463777296572