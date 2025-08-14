R-Truth Weighs In On Backstage Segment With John Cena

WWE veteran R-Truth discussed various topics with Undisputed, including his backstage segment with 17-time World Champion John Cena from last week’s episode of SmackDown.

Truth said, “It was so organic. That’s why it came across that way. You could feel it.”

On the positive reaction to the segment:

“The proof is in the pudding. For just over a minute promo to be one of the biggest takeaways from the show, come on, I love that. John is the G.O.A.T. in my eyes. Not only is he my childhood hero, I’ve learned a lot from being in the ring with him–and I’ve learned a lot from him in the back.”

On his new album:

“I was doing music before I started wrestling. A lot of people are just now getting baptized to my music. I’m giving everything a rebirth on everything that Ron Killings–aka R-Truth–has out.”