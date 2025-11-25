Brock Lesnar’s Misstep Steals Spotlight During Chaotic WWE RAW Finale

The main event of this week’s Monday Night Raw erupted into pure mayhem, ending with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre stealing a victory amid one of the wildest brawls the red brand has seen all year.

The match itself delivered heavy back-and-forth momentum. Jimmy Uso fired off a top-rope flying body press before Paul answered with a Blockbuster. Jimmy rallied with a superkick, a spear, and an Uso Splash, seemingly securing the win — until Drew McIntyre yanked him off for a last-second save.

From there, the entire situation unraveled. McIntyre tossed Jimmy out of the ring, triggering a full-scale ringside riot. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed stormed in, followed by Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, as both WarGames teams collided on the arena floor. Jey Uso then launched himself over the top rope onto the mass of bodies.

Amid the chaos, Logan Paul saw his opening. The U.S. Champion slipped into the ring behind Jimmy and rolled him up for the three-count.

The post-match scene escalated even further. Roman Reigns hit the arena to a thunderous reaction, immediately taking out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the ramp before entering the ring to nail both Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre with Superman Punches.

Then the arena shook again — this time from the return of Brock Lesnar. “The Beast Incarnate” hit the stage with Paul Heyman, though his entrance didn’t go quite as planned as Lesnar tripped while stomping to trigger his pyro.

Stumble or not, Lesnar regrouped instantly and marched toward battle. Moments later, another massive brawl broke out between both WarGames teams — Reigns, Rhodes, Punk, and The Usos on one side, and The Vision, McIntyre, Breakker, and Reed on the other.

Raw went off the air with all ten men fighting in a chaotic preview of the Men’s WarGames Match coming to Survivor Series on November 29 at Petco Park.