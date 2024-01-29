Brody King And Buddy Matthews Call Out Wrestling Reporter Over House Of Black Claim

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, FTR and Daniel Garcia defeated The House of Black in an elimination “escape the cage” steel cage match.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that someone in the HOB complained about “doing a job” (being pinned or submitted), so the match stipulation was changed to escaping the cage.

Meltzer also speculated that Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews would leave AEW for WWE once they were legally allowed to do so.

Brody King and Matthews addressed Meltzer’s claim about the cage match stipulation on Twitter/X.

King stated, “Funny how someone’s opinion just becomes fact because they’ve been watching wrestling a long time. The format and stipulation of the cage match was always what it was going to be. It’s not our fault the wording on the graphic changed.”

Matthews shared a graphic of his losses so far in 2024 and wrote, “For a ‘Reporter,’ he doesn’t know much! Do ANY research!” lol.”

