Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw (6/24/2024)

WWE has announced a new match for Monday’s Raw.

The company confirmed the addition of Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for Monday’s show in Indianapolis, IN.

Previously scheduled for the 6/24 show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed and Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a pair of Money In The Bank qualifiers, as well as Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston and an appearance by Drew McIntyre.

Join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results.