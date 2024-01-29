Bruce Prichard Reveals WWE’s Internal Belief About Jeff Hardy Being A Headliner In 2008

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the company’s internal belief about Jeff Hardy being a headliner in 2008.

Prichard said, “Well, you had to have a see-and-wait approach. Yeah, otherwise, that’s bad business. So you have a situation here where you have great talent, unbelievable talent that can do anything and everything with a great attitude and a huge upside. But Jeff has demons. So you can sit back. Ah, it’s okay. He’s a great guy, and he’s got a huge upside and all that so, but all the other things we’ll just forget about and not worry about because, oh, well, no, you can’t do that as well. So you have to sit back and wait and see. I think that the belief amongst everyone was that Jeff had everything right. And Jeff had the world in the palm of his hand. And it’s just, you know, every time the demons kind of come and grab him, he’s just such a wonderful, warm, nice guy. You want to help him, but at some point, you have to help yourself. And that’s what they were waiting for.”

