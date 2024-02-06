Brutus Creed On How His Run On The WWE RAW Brand Has Been Thus Far

WWE star Brutus Creed of the Creed Brothers recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on a number of topics including how his run on Monday Night RAW has been thus far.

Creed said, “It’s been surreal, to say the least. You grow up as a fan, you watch Raw, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I want to do that one day.’ It realistically becomes an exception of, ‘Oh shoot, we’re going to do it all the time.’ It’s a very surreal thing. Adjusting, I felt a little uncomfortable, but now I’m starting to feel like I belong more.”

You can check out Creed’s comments in the video below.



