Brutus Creed On When The Creed Brothers Found Out They Were Being Called Up To WWE RAW

WWE star Brutus Creed of the Creed Brothers recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on a number of topics including when he and his brother Julius Creed found out they were being called up to Monday Night RAW.

Brutus Creed said, “We didn’t actually know after our first match against Alpha Academy. We had to go back to NXT and wrestle a match. What we found was, I actually got married the same day, and I get a call from Trent [Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development Trent Wilfinger], ‘We’re going to you need full time on Raw.’ I was very emotional. It was a very emotional day, for sure.”

You can check out Brutus Creed’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)