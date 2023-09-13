Bryan Danielson Addresses CM Punk’s AEW Departure

Bryan Danielson is the latest name to publicly comment on CM Punk’s departure from AEW, which was decided by AEW President Tony Khan.

His departure came after a physical altercation with Jack Perry. After an internal investigation into the altercation, AEW released Punk six days later.

Punk’s departure marked the end of his time with the promotion, as well as the possibility of some dream matches for fans. Punk has been replaced as the face of AEW Collision by Danielson.

Danielson discussed how Punk’s departure could affect the roster with Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso.

“In any job, when you lose somebody who’s very important, or you lose somebody you really like working with, that’s hard. But everyone keeps doing the job. And any time there is loss or controversy or struggle inside an organization, it’s a chance to bring people closer. It’s also a chance to divide people. So you have this thing where you can use struggle to make your life worse, or you can use struggle to make your life better. When I lost my father, I came out on the backside. I was worse. Struggling with my depression, I’ve come out of it better. So how you approach something and how you learn from something, that’s what makes the difference.”

Danielson also wrestled Ricky Starks in a Strap Match at AEW All Out last month in place of Punk.