Bryan Danielson Comments About Rocky Romero’s Eye Patch Ahead Of AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson has handed down a fine.

The culprit?

Rocky Romero.

The crime?

Wearing an eye patch without a broken orbital bone, such as the reason why “The American Dragon” has been wearing one the past few weeks on AEW programming.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, the Blackpool Combat Club member checked in on social media with a message.

“Rocky is getting fined for wearing an eyepatch without breaking his orbital bone,” he wrote. “Watch GREAT WRESTLING on Friday Night AEW Rampage TONIGHT at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on TNT!”

As noted, Rocky Romero challenges Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on tonight’s special “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Rampage.

Rocky is getting fined for wearing an eyepatch without breaking his orbital bone! Watch GREAT WRESTLING on Friday Night #AEWRampage TONIGHT at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/cmS2qPxQcM — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) December 23, 2023



