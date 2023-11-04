Bryan Danielson Issues NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Challenge To Kazuchika Okada

Bryan Danielson is pursuing his dream of competing on a big stage in Japan by issuing a match challenge for a match at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year.

Danielson is out due to a broken orbital bone, which was initially thought to have occurred while he was working a tag team match with Claudio Castagnoli against Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada on last week’s Dynamite. That is not the case as he got it while wrestling Andrade on Collision.

According to reports, Danielson was on the opening collar and elbow tie-up when he caught an errant forearm or elbow. Danielson underwent surgery for a broken orbital bone and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Danielson previously broke his arm while wrestling Okada at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV in June.

Danielson challenged Okada to a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4th, 2024 in a pre-taped video that aired during NJPW Power Struggle show. Danielson defeated Okada in their first meeting this summer.