Bryan Danielson Shares Advice He Received From His Father

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to post about his love for the company.

According to Danielson, his dad told him the right thing is often the hardest thing to do, and it won’t always make the most money, but it is still the right thing.

Danielson wrote, “My dad always told me, “The right thing is often the hardest thing to do.” “It won’t always make the most money.” “It won’t always be the most popular.” “But it’s still the right thing.””

You can check out Danielson’s tweet below.