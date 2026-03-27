Buff Bagwell Teases Wrestling Again During Emotional TNA Appearance

Buff Bagwell made an emotional and memorable appearance on TNA Impact! (March 26, 2026), opening up about his recent leg amputation and addressing fans with a heartfelt apology—before the moment was interrupted by Frankie Kazarian.

Bagwell began by reflecting on his personal journey and the challenges he has faced:

“First of all, I want to thank God for being with me every step of the way through this entire journey. It’s been tough.

For those of you who don’t know, I had my leg amputated recently, on July 10th 2025, and it was devastating. I didn’t know what to think, but God really stood by me the whole way.

The third thing is, I’ve got a big apology. I’ve got to apologize to each and every fan out here for my behavior over the last 20 years. There have been some ups and some downs, but more downs than ups. And I want you to know, if you’ll get behind me just one more time, I will come down this ramp. I will walk down this ramp, I will get in that ring, and I will wrestle for TNA one more time.”

The emotional tone quickly shifted when Kazarian interrupted, delivering a harsh and cutting promo aimed directly at Bagwell:

“Walk down that aisle? I hate to break it to you, my friend—you’re not walking anywhere. I mean, maybe you can hop down that aisle, but you’re not walking, bud.

Hold these thoughts. Look, don’t get me wrong, I was a huge Buff Bagwell fan. You had it all—the physique, the swagger. You used to come out doing your thing. I liked the Buff from 20 years ago, but this… this is pathetic.

What are you even doing here? Do you want us to start a GoFundMe page for you? Is that what you’re out here for?

Tell me this—what was that catchphrase you used to say? ‘Buff is the stuff.’ It looks to me like Buff lost some stuff.

What’s wrong? You don’t look well. You getting a little weak in the knee? You look like you’re getting a little angry. And look, I’d like nothing more than to take you apart right now, but let’s be honest—you’re half the man you used to be, and I’m twice the man you ever were.”

The segment concluded with Elijah making the save, running Kazarian off and offering support to Bagwell, closing the moment on a more uplifting note after a deeply personal and intense exchange.