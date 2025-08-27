Bully Ray Calls Mae Young “The Toughest Man I’ve Ever Met”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of “Six Feet Under,” where he discussed various topics, including the Mae Young table spot.

Ray said, “I don’t remember having any worry, because Mae was a grizzled veteran. I’ve always said, Mae Young is the toughest man I’ve ever met in my life.”

He continued, “Mae is one of the boys, but she is tougher than any man I’ve ever met in this business, because of her willingness to do anything and everything. And I tried to protect that woman at all costs, and she would not let me protect her because she wanted to take everything as realistic as possible.”

On their first physical encounter:

“The very first physical thing I did to Mae was just body slamming her. And I put her down very nicely. And after the segment was over, she made a beeline for me in the back. And she grabbed me by the wrist, like Lou Thesz would grab you by the wrist. And she said, ‘Hey, hot shot. If you’re going to slam me, you slam me like one of the boys.’ That was it.”

On Young putting The Dudleys on the map in WWE:

“After we put her through a table in the ring, and then after we put her through the table off the stage, I was standing right next to her when she went to Vince McMahon and she said, ‘I want the kid to do me off the top of the cage.’ And she was serious. And Vince just laughed, ‘Okay, Mae,’ you know. But she wanted to keep taking it to the next level. And I will always credit Mae. You know, on social media, on Mae’s birthday and the day Mae passed away, I always try to show the reverence and the respect. Because we all need somebody to get us over in this business, you can’t do it alone. And Mae Young put the Dudleys on the map in the WWE. I don’t know if there’s any one person who helped us as much as she did by giving us her body.”

