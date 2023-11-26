Bully Ray Calls Randy Orton The Best Pure Pro Wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how the recently returned Randy Orton is the best pure pro wrestler.

Ray said, “When you look at Randy Orton’s contemporaries, his fellow wrestlers that came up started with him in his day; John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth, Mox all of these guys seem to have bigger personalities than Randy. Randy being the best pure pro wrestler out of all of them.”

Ray also talked about how Orton is great when it comes to pro wrestling.

“What did we get when we got Randy Orton? We got a great pro wrestling match, a technical pro wrestling match, a guy who was so smooth, so on his game, but there was nothing else there, there was no depth to Randy.”

