Bully Ray Compares CM Punk’s Star Power To Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how big of a headache fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was, but Vince McMahon never fired him and how CM Punk is that kind of a star like the Heart Break Kid.

Ray said, “Let’s take a look at history for one second and learn from it. Back in the day, how big of a headache was Shawn Michaels to Vince McMahon? Did Vince ever fire Shawn? … He dealt with him. He did the best he could with him. He tolerated. He did everything he possibly could, and look where Shawn is today as far as his standing within the WWE …”

“Do I think Punk is Shawn Michaels? No, but I can compare Punk to Shawn Michaels as far as being that kind of star. And you, as an owner, have to know how to deal with certain wrestling personalities. There’s only one type of wrestling personality I believe Tony Khan can handle and deal with — the kind that wants to be friends with him.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.