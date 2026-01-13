Bully Ray Set For TNA Return At iMPACT’s AMC Debut

TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Bully Ray is officially returning to the promotion in a high-profile role for the upcoming premiere of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC. TNA announced that the legendary star will serve as the special guest commentator for the evening’s main event, which is expected to see Frankie Kazarian defend the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana.

This appearance marks Bully Ray’s first time back in TNA Wrestling since the emotional final showdown between Team 3D and The Hardys at Bound For Glory in October 2025. That match served as the retirement bout for his longtime tag team partner D-Von Dudley. In announcing the return, TNA stated that for the first time since that farewell encounter, Bully Ray will once again be part of a TNA broadcast.

A two-time TNA World Champion and a 23-time World Tag Team Champion, Bully Ray will lend his voice to the broadcast as TNA makes its historic move to AMC Networks. Inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2014 alongside D-Von Dudley, Bully Ray has remained highly visible in the industry through his work as the host of Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM and as a coach on WWE’s competition series WWE LFG.

He won’t be the only major name connected to the landmark episode. AJ Styles is also scheduled to appear on the premiere episode, though details regarding his role have not yet been revealed. Thursday Night iMPACT! will air live from Garland, Texas, on AMC and AMC+ from 9–11 p.m. Eastern time, marking a new chapter for TNA as it begins its next era on a new network.