Bully Ray Talks About Ongoing Rivalry Between RAW & SmackDown GMs

Bully Ray likes the brewing beef between the General Managers of Raw and SmackDown.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio about the rivalry between the two authority figures on the WWE main roster and how it will likely lead to a WarGames showdown at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

“I think the only thing I tweeted about on Monday night was the dynamic and the tension between Nick and Adam Peace,” Bully Ray said. “Knowing that they both have pasts in the ring and they probably can still lace them up tight, both former NWA World Heavyweight Champions.”

He continued, “Hey, there’s no reason why we couldn’t see Nick and Adam heading up a Survivor Series team apiece or going at it one-on-one,” Bully Ray said. “So, I’m intrigued with the rivalry that Nick and Adam are bringing to the respective brands.”

