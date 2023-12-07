Bully Ray Thinks CM Punk Will Be The Babyface In His Feud Against Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how he thinks CM Punk will be the babyface in his feud against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins because he can see the fans turning on Rollins in an instant and getting behind Punk.

Ray said, “Watch what happens next time CM Punk and Seth Rollins are in the same place at the same time –- those Punk chants are gonna be loud.” “I think the people are gonna be firmly behind CM Punk. And the great thing about Seth is that Seth can turn on a dime if Seth needs to be the heel in this situation. The more that Seth talks about how Punk is going to wrong us … the more people are going to want to get behind him. Seth has got to be really careful about what he says because I can see the people turning on him in an instant and getting behind Punk.”

