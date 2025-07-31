Cardi B’s WWE SummerSlam Role Reportedly Limited To One Night

Hip-hop megastar Cardi B, who was officially announced as the host of WWE SummerSlam 2025, is reportedly only scheduled to appear during Night One of the two-night premium live event, according to a new update from WrestleVotes.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was confirmed that, as of this writing, Cardi B is slated for a Saturday-exclusive appearance.

“As of this writing, we are told Cardi B, the official host of SummerSlam, is currently set for Saturday night only,” WrestleVotes reported.

While WWE has not ruled out a potential second-night cameo, multiple internal sources have indicated that Saturday, August 2nd, will likely be Cardi’s only appearance during the SummerSlam weekend.

The door remains open for a surprise appearance on Night Two, but the report noted that several individuals involved with production are under the impression Cardi B will not be in attendance for Sunday’s event.

“While it’s still possible she makes an appearance on both nights, several sources are under the impression the hip hop star will be in attendance Saturday exclusively,” the report added.

Cardi B is set to host what is shaping up to be a blockbuster first night of SummerSlam, featuring several highly anticipated matches:

GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk – World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed – Tag Team Grudge Match

Jelly Roll & Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

This marks Cardi B’s first official appearance at a WWE event, and her presence is expected to bring significant crossover appeal from the music and entertainment world. Whether she returns on Night Two remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on her Saturday night spotlight.

