Carmella And Corey Graves Announce They’re Expecting Second Child

Former WWE star Carmella and Corey Graves are expanding their family once again.

Carmella took to Instagram today to announce that she is expecting her second child with her husband and WWE commentator Corey Graves. The news comes just months after the couple welcomed their first child, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, in November 2023. Carmella previously revealed she endured a 60-hour labor during the birth of their son.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion is still recovering from drop foot, a condition she developed as a result of giving birth. She has remained on hiatus from WWE since then, and her WWE contract expired in February.

Congratulations to Carmella and Corey Graves as they prepare to welcome their newest addition.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Carmella and the Graves family.