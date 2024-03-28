Carmella’s WWE Return Confirmed For WrestleMania XL Weekend

The former “Ms. Money In The Bank” is on her way back to the WWE Universe!

On Thursday, Carmella surfaced on social media with an announcement regarding her return to WWE during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA.

“The Queen of Staten Island” has been on the sidelines from WWE since announcing that she and Corey Graves were expecting the birth of their child back in March of 2023, which she eventually gave birth to in November of 2023.

On Thursday, Carmella took to X today and wrote, “So excited to announce I’ll be seeing yall in Philly next week for WrestleMania.”

Carmella is scheduled to appear at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 11am local time. She is also scheduled to appear at the City Winery in Philadelphia at 1:45pm local time on Friday, April 5, 2024.

“Can’t wait to see everyone again and remind you that Mella is m̶o̶m̶m̶y̶ MONEY,” she added. “Hope you guys didn’t forget about me.”