Carmelo Hayes Invites The Judgment Day To NXT To Follow Through On Threat

Carmelo Hayes doesn’t miss when he shoots.

And he doesn’t back down from challenges.

The NXT Champion appeared with Trick Williams on the Independence Day edition of NXT on USA on Tuesday night and responded to Rhea Ripley appearing on last week’s show.

As seen on the program last week, Ripley threatened Hayes for getting involved in business regarding The Judgment Day during his appearance in the crowd on WWE Monday Night Raw.

On NXT on USA this week, Hayes formally invited The Judgment Day to come to NXT to follow through on Ripley’s warning. He says because in NXT they are the judge and the jury.

Check out the segment below.