Carmelo Hayes Says He Feels Like He’s Accomplished Everything In WWE NXT

Carmelo Hayes made a name for himself in WWE NXT and achieved great success in a short period of time as a former NXT and North American Champion.

He joined the brand shortly before it was rebranded as NXT 2.0, a significant shift in how the brand was booked with a focus on younger talent.

Hayes will have another opportunity to become the NXT Champion when he enters the ring to face reigning champion Ilja Dragunov on tonight’s episode of NXT, which has the Halloween Havoc theme.

Hayes discussed his belief that he has accomplished everything there is to achieve in NXT while speaking with PWInsider to promote it.

“I feel very satisfied with everything I’ve done in NXT. I feel like I’ve helped build the brand back up. I feel like I’ve been a cornerstone to the success of NXT 2.0. I feel very satisfied. I feel like I’ve accomplished everything there is to accomplish there. My relationships that I’ve built there, everything that, you know, I’m willing to give back if I need to get back in. The next step for me is whenever they’re ready to let me go, I’m ready to take that next step.”