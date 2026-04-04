Cathy Kelley Confirms Major WWE Event Won’t Happen This Year

WWE personality Cathy Kelley appeared on an episode of the Zelvx and Charlie Girl podcast with Zelina Vega and Charlie. During the episode, she discussed various topics, including WWE’s current decision not to hold the Slammy Awards this year.

Kelley said, “It’s actually not happening this year. WWE World is like a little bit different, and so there are a lot of other things going on.”

The Slammy Awards have been a sporadic event in WWE since their inception in 1986. The editions for 2024 and 2025 were announced during WWE World’s WrestleMania weekend. Kelley and Big E hosted the awards for both years, which featured categories such as Male Superstar of the Year, Female Superstar of the Year, Best Entrance, Best Return, OMG Moment of the Year, and more.

Prior to that, the most recent Slammy Awards took place in 2020 at the end of the year. There is currently no information on when the awards might return, but updates will be provided as they become available.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)