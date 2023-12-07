Cathy Kelley Talks About Facing Negativity From Online Fans Throughout Her Career

Not everyone is built for public scrutiny.

Cathy Kelley had to learn this the hard way.

The WWE broadcast team member recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview, during which she addressed dealing with negativity from online fans throughout her career.

“I think at first it really got to me, and it was something that — someone called me dumb for having an opinion that was different than theirs,” Kelley said. “It was a really tough pill for me to swallow. Or if someone’s attacking your looks.”

Kelley continued, “I mean, there’s so many things that you can read online about yourself. Some being true, some not, and I think some years ago it affected me a lot more. And now, even though it’s a lot more positive, I think even if you take in the good, you do take in some of the bad.”

Check out the complete interview at SoundCloud.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.