CEO Gaming Founder Sets Up Personal Streaming Station For Kenny Omega

CEO Gaming Founder Alex Jebailey recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he has set up a personal streaming station for AEW star Kenny Omega, who will begin streaming Street Fighter soon.

Omega, who is a big fan of gaming and a gamer himself, has been out of in-ring action since December of last year after he was diagnosed with diverticulitis and there is no word yet on when he can make his return.

Jebailey wrote, “Just finished setting up @KennyOmegamanX’s personal stream station! Gonna help him out with the first stream in the near future and share the channel’s name when it’s ready to rock!”

You can check out Jebailey’s comments below.