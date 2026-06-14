Charlotte Flair Explains The Inspiration Behind Her ‘Girly Pop’ Era

WWE star Charlotte Flair appeared on Ring The Belle to discuss various topics, including her current “girly pop” era, and explained her motivations behind it.

Flair said, “It’s the greatest era yet. No, it’s not confining myself to where I thought I needed to be, having fun, and just going for it and feeling sexy in my own skin, professionally and personally, and feeling like I could try new things, and the more I’ve invested in myself this year, the better I feel, and it’s been so much fun; it’s been great, and I’m loving it. It makes me feel good. Not even like professionally, but, like, I like knowing showing up being like, ‘I put all this effort in,’ and looking like a million bucks and feeling like a million bucks, and that’s more of what it’s about. I’m enjoying doing it, and it is fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)