Charlotte Flair Opens Up On Ric Flair’s Influence And WWE Career

Top WWE star “The Queen” Charlotte Flair appeared on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio to discuss various topics, including her experience in wrestling as Ric Flair’s daughter.

Charlotte Flair said, “Well, I’m like number one nepo baby. [laughs] My dad was a wrestler, which we all know. So obviously it was easier to get in the door, but once I was given that opportunity, the chip on my shoulder has always been there. So I was like, I approached wrestling as I did volleyball, gymnastics, diving, basketball. I mean, I did all the different things that I did, all-star cheerleading growing up. So I didn’t necessarily approach wrestling like, ‘I’m going to be a diva.’ I’m like, yeah, I approached it as like athleticism has always been my strong suit and I loved it and I’m a very competitive person. So from when my first practice or like the first day at FCW, it was like a conditioning drill and I was like, ‘Well, I want to be the best at the conditioning drill.’ So, like taking that mindset and then turning the career into what it was. I was definitely not a diva when I started. Absolutely not.”

On whether her Dad gave her advice when she first started:

“No, he didn’t give me any — no. Because my brothers wanted to be wrestlers and I was never into it, I don’t think he knew how to approach or give advice. I mean, he was like, ‘Oh, you’d be good at it.’ But I don’t think he even gave the women the time or day that they deserved. And then it even took him, I think, like two years to even get into what I was doing. But I think that’s important. Like it’s a good thing… And now he like won’t shut up.”

On the most embarrassing thing he’s ever said in support of her:

“Everything. But it’s not comments. It’s on podcast or rants or like, anything. He like ruins it for me. I’m like, ‘Dad, I think you make people not like me by how much you like me.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)