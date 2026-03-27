Charlotte Flair Reacts To The Bella Twins Returning To WWE

Top WWE star Charlotte Flair appeared on Episode Four of the Complex Graps Wrestling podcast.

During her appearance, she covered a range of topics, including the involvement of WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) in the Women’s Tag Team Title picture.

Flair said, “Who would do that? Who would jump the line? How selfish of them? They’re so selfish! I mean, I only did it for light eight years. [laughs] No, I think it’s awesome the Bellas are back… I think the competitiveness in the tag division just elevates everyone and makes us want it that much more. And the fact that the Bellas wanted to come back and fight for them, obviously it’s just another team that’s in our way. But ultimately, I think that just will make Lexi and I try that much harder.”

On transitioning to tag team competition:

“It’s not that I never thought it would be successful. But I mean, I like wrestling, I like being in there. I like being in there the whole time and I like being able to dance with my opponent. So in in any tag team situation that I’ve been in since I started — not that it hasn’t gelled, but it hasn’t been like, maybe it didn’t have the chemistry or it wasn’t given the time to get the chemistry or whatever that looks like. But with Lexi, it just seems like one of those, the best things are the ones that you don’t plan. And this wasn’t planned and it was out of nowhere. So I think that’s why it’s doing so well.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)