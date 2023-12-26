Chelsea Green Expressed Interest In Having Cardi B On Chelsea’s Got Talent

Chelsea Green recently appeared as a guest on “Love Wrestling” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:

Differences in working with Piper Niven, Sonya Deville, and Carmella:

“Even before those two, I had Carmella before she got pregnant with Dimitri. That was an experience in itself. It was very much like a little mean girl clique [with] two very aesthetically pleasing characters. Then I went on to Sonya, where we really didn’t know how we fit together. We knew we had to make it work, we just didn’t know how. I think at the end of the day, that ended up being what bonded us was the fact that, you know, just our history and the fact that we knew we had to make this work, because this is our dream. And then, moving on from that after Sonya was injured, which was so heartbreaking, definitely for her, but also for me. I had grown so close to her, and she was kind of my comfort blanket at work at this new job. Then, moving on and not knowing who I was going to be with, when they said I was going to be with Piper. What a lot of people don’t know is that I actually lived in Japan with Piper and we wrestled for Stardom together. So, we did have a history, we already had a friendship. That was actually, out of the three, probably the easiest one to slip into. However, you know, we are not the same wrestler, we are not the same person. That’s something that you have seen day in and day out in the ring [is] us trying to work on. I mean, even in Des Moines, Iowa, like we were not on the same page. We may have lost the titles, but doesn’t mean we’re not going to get them back. And, who knows? Maybe going into this year’s Royal Rumble, I now have some backup in Piper that might play into something in there. I don’t know, depending on what number we are!”

Wanting to wrestle with or against Cardi B, plans for Chelsea’s Got Talent:

“I love that question, because you know me, as usual, it’s see where things go. It’s just like fly by the seat of my pants. However, I’m being honest? I wanted Cardi B! And, if I couldn’t get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B! There [were] just so many good options in Chelsea’s Got Talent!”

“What I really liked is that we saw people from all over. We did see main roster talent, and announcers. We saw Cathy Kelley, we saw R-Tuth. But, we also saw really amazing NXT talent that people hadn’t really seen yet. Karmen from NXT auditioned. We saw reality stars, like Heidi Montag from the Hills. So, I mean, it could have been anyone, and I hadn’t decided yet! You know, it was only just the preliminary rounds. Nobody made it to the semi finals and the finals.”

Returning to NXT, her first run with the brand:

“There was a lot of different feelings about it [and] a lot of mixed emotions, because my time at NXT was so rocky. I was there, and then I had broken my arm, and then I was on the main roster, and then I got called back down to NXT. I had one, Takeover Wrestlemania match that had no crowd. It was just a really, really unique experience for me. Finally, this time when I was able to go back, it was almost the experience that I had wished I had then. I felt like there was a lot of respect shown to me, and everyone was really, really sweet. The match was awesome. NXT just has a completely different crowd and energy than Smackdown or RAW in a really, really positive way. Every single show has a different crowd and a different energy, but NXT has something completely different and special.”

Surprising Natalya with her Hart Foundation gear:

“Actually, that’s funny you asked that. Originally, I was going – I can’t remember what Piper was going to be, but I was hoping Natalya would be Zack Ryder. So, I brought Zack Ryder stuff. But, Natalya kind of had some stuff in her bag that I may or may not have stolen for the Hart Foundation. Look, she may have been a little surprised. I also don’t know that she expected the full curls on me, and facial hair on Piper. But that’s the beauty of this beast, isn’t it?”

Her work as a WWE Ambassador with the Vancouver Canucks and BC Lions:

“I mean, it means everything. I don’t think anyone actually realizes how much it means to me. I guess in Canada we just really only have hockey. It’s so hockey centric. I understand we have MLS teams. We have an NBA team, we have an MLB team, but hockey is our thing. So, we all grow up idolizing these hockey players, and I just want to give the people of not only Victoria, or BC, but the people of Canada as something else to love and watch and cheer for and support. To be able to go and maybe, maybe educate some Canucks fans, and some Lions fans on what we do here at WWE. I’m hoping that on January 5, when we do come to Rogers Arena, that maybe I’ll have drawn in a couple a couple of new fans and, and got them to watch WWE, and maybe they’ll fall in love with it.”

