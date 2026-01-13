Chelsea Green Pitches Women’s Locker Room Spin-Off For WWE: Unreal

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio while promoting the new series WWE: Unreal.

Speaking with hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real, Green pitched an idea she hopes WWE will eventually bring to life: a spin-off focused entirely on the women’s locker room.

Green explained that she wants the reality cameras to show the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the women’s division, including moments fans never get to see. “If we had an Unreal that was just the girls’ locker room, which I would absolutely love. Let’s put it into the universe.”

She clarified that the atmosphere backstage is largely positive, but not without tension. “Ninety-nine point nine percent of the locker room all gets along and we all have each other’s backs,” Green said, before joking, “It would be interesting to see who actually doesn’t like me.”

Green then referenced a specific incident from the previous Friday, when she lost her championship to Giulia, explaining how emotions can spill over in real time. “She took the title off me and she near… took my weave right outta my head,” Green recalled.

She added, “I am sure I said some things in that moment… I’m sure my mouth was going faster than my brain, so it’d be interesting if they caught those moments.”

Beyond locker-room drama, Green also discussed the difficulty of pursuing acting roles while maintaining a wrestling career, particularly because she performs under her real name. She described Hollywood as having a contradictory attitude toward wrestlers. “Hollywood is weird because they want people with huge social followings, but they also have this stigma about wrestlers.”

To avoid being typecast, Green explained that she intentionally changes her appearance when auditioning. “I will shut it down and that’s why I took off all my nails. I don’t have fake eyelashes. I don’t have fake hair,” she said. Green continued, “I look like Joe Schmo… because I would rather that than what you see on my Instagram, which is glam times a thousand.”

She added that while wrestlers are trained to look larger than life, that can work against them in auditions. “Wrestlers look incredible. We look like action figures. But casting directors are looking for people who look real.”

Overall, Green framed the interview as both a pitch and a peek behind the curtain—highlighting the camaraderie, tension, and unfiltered moments of the women’s locker room, while also shedding light on the balancing act between WWE stardom and breaking into mainstream acting.