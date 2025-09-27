Chris Bey Provides Health Update, Admits Return To Wrestling Will Take Time

TNA Wrestling star Chris Bey spoke with Fightful about various topics, including his feelings regarding his injury and rehabilitation, as well as when he anticipates returning to the ring.

Bey said, “Mentally, I’m feeling great. Physically, I’m feeling great. There’s a long way to go if I’m going to get back in the ring, if we’re being honest. But the support from everybody is what keeps me fueling and keeps me going.”

He continued, “The prayers don’t go unappreciated. Your blessings, your thoughts, all of that stuff, I feel that. It helps fuel me every day when I get out of bed. It’s a struggle to get up, but it’s worth it every single day. I put those feet under me. I look at the tattoo above my knee that says, every day above ground is a good day. I take that and I run with it. I try to put my best foot forward because I’m at the point of my life where I can put a foot forward again. So I’m just grateful and I’m blessed. I thank all of you and I hope you keep showing me love and support.”

Bey added, “I’m glad you haven’t forgotten about me.”

You can check out Bey’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)