Matt Cardona’s Contract Status Revealed Amid WWE NXT Return

The wrestling world is buzzing following the surprise return of Matt Cardona — formerly known as Zack Ryder — to WWE television during the ongoing TNA invasion storyline on NXT. Cardona was part of the TNA contingent that stormed the ring at the conclusion of this week’s show, igniting a chaotic brawl between the two rosters and marking his first WWE appearance in over five years.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cardona’s involvement comes with a major twist: he is currently not under an official contract with TNA. Instead, he’s been working on a free-agent basis since his return to the promotion — a significant detail that opens up multiple storyline possibilities. Without contractual ties, Cardona could theoretically sign with WWE at any time, a scenario that fans are already speculating could lead to a dramatic betrayal of the TNA side as the invasion unfolds.

This arrangement marks a major shift in TNA’s talent policy. The company previously moved away from using unsigned talent, a change that led to Cardona’s original departure from the promotion. The relaxed approach has allowed his return and created a unique situation where one of wrestling’s most versatile free agents is at the center of one of the year’s biggest cross-promotional storylines.

Cardona’s return is especially noteworthy given his decorated history in WWE. Over a 15-year run with the company, he captured the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships, becoming a Grand Slam Champion before his release in 2020. Since then, he’s reinvented himself on the independent scene as “The Deathmatch King,” becoming one of wrestling’s hottest free agents and even holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

His surprise involvement in the NXT–TNA angle — combined with his free-agent status — has fueled speculation that a major swerve could be on the horizon. Whether Cardona ultimately sides with WWE or remains loyal to TNA remains to be seen, but his presence has undoubtedly raised the stakes of the invasion storyline heading into the final months of 2025.