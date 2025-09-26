TNA Victory Road Update For Tonight

An announcement has been made regarding tonight’s TNA Victory Road.
Ahead of the TNA+ special event from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, TNA Wrestling has announced a new segment where Ash By Elegance will make a ‘special announcement’ on the show.
Also advertised for TNA Victory Road 2025:
Countdown To TNA Victory Road 2025
* Cedric Alexander vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz
* The First Class Penthouse with special guest Matt Hardy
TNA Victory Road 2025
* Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young
* Mike Santana vs. Ridge Holland
* Hometown Man & Matt Cardona vs. The Nemeths
* Leon Slater (c) vs. Myron Reed (TNA X-Division Title)
* Moose vs. Mustafa Ali (Hardcore War Advantage Match)
* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA International Title)
* Elegance Brand (c) vs The IInspiration (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)
Check back here tonight for complete TNA Victory Road 2025 results.
