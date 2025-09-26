Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar’s dominant return at Wrestlepalooza reminded fans why he remains one of WWE’s most feared and marketable attractions — but those hoping to see “The Beast Incarnate” wreaking havoc on weekly programming may be waiting a while. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE does not plan to feature Lesnar on Raw or SmackDown regularly for the foreseeable future.

“Those we spoke to said that he’s off television for a while,” the report stated, noting that this approach aligns with Lesnar’s usual part-time schedule. WWE intends to use him sparingly as a major-event draw rather than a weekly presence, with plans already being laid out well into 2026.

Internally, Lesnar is listed and tentatively scheduled to compete at the company’s two biggest events early next year — the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. WWE’s creative team is reportedly working under the assumption that Lesnar will play a major role at both shows unless they are informed otherwise. His continued prominence is evident: Lesnar is already featured on the official poster for WrestleMania 42, signaling WWE’s commitment to pushing him as a marquee attraction despite past controversies.

There is already speculation about what WWE might have planned for the former world champion. A report from Bodyslam.net revealed that Bron Breakker is being discussed internally as a potential opponent for Lesnar at WrestleMania 42. A “passing of the torch” storyline between the two would provide a blockbuster match and elevate Breakker as one of the company’s next major stars. The potential matchup is made even more intriguing by the fact that Lesnar’s longtime advocate Paul Heyman — who made a brief return to introduce Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza — is now managing The Vision, a faction that includes Breakker.

Lesnar’s most recent match saw him defeat John Cena in decisive fashion to kick off Wrestlepalooza, reestablishing him as a near-unstoppable force. With his television appearances limited, WWE is clearly building anticipation for his next chapter — one that could culminate in a career-defining clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All.