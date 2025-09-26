TNA Victory Road Preview For Tonight (9/26/2025): Edmonton, AB., CN.

TNA Wrestling returns tonight LIVE from “The Great White North.”
TNA Victory Road 2025 takes place this evening from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, live at 8/7c on TNA+ and YouTube.
The following lineup is advertised heading into the September 26, 2025 special event:
Countdown To TNA Victory Road 2025
* Cedric Alexander vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz
* The First Class Penthouse with special guest Matt Hardy
TNA Victory Road 2025
* Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young
* Mike Santana vs. Ridge Holland
* Hometown Man & Matt Cardona vs. The Nemeths
* Leon Slater (c) vs. Myron Reed (TNA X-Division Title)
* Moose vs. Mustafa Ali (Hardcore War Advantage Match)
* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA International Title)
* Elegance Brand (c) vs The IInspiration (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)
Check back here tonight for complete TNA Victory Road 2025 results.