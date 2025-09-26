TNA Victory Road Preview For Tonight (9/26/2025): Edmonton, AB., CN.

TNA Wrestling returns tonight LIVE from “The Great White North.”

TNA Victory Road 2025 takes place this evening from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, live at 8/7c on TNA+ and YouTube.

The following lineup is advertised heading into the September 26, 2025 special event:

Countdown To TNA Victory Road 2025

* Cedric Alexander vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz

* The First Class Penthouse with special guest Matt Hardy

TNA Victory Road 2025

* Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

* Mike Santana vs. Ridge Holland

* Hometown Man & Matt Cardona vs. The Nemeths

* Leon Slater (c) vs. Myron Reed (TNA X-Division Title)

* Moose vs. Mustafa Ali (Hardcore War Advantage Match)

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA International Title)

* Elegance Brand (c) vs The IInspiration (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Victory Road 2025 results.