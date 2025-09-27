Update On Jonathan Gresham’s Health After Suffering Two Strokes

As reported by PWMania.com, Jonathan Gresham suffered two strokes on August 5th.

At that time, it was announced that he would be taking a break to focus on his recovery.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gresham is expected to be cleared to return to wrestling within the next few weeks.

During an interview when his time off was announced, Gresham shared the following:

“I’ve had a lot of tests run but everything has come back clean. They’re not sure what happened, and the only thing they said was it could have been a possible complication from a bad case of COVID I had a couple of weeks ago. They said we may never know the exact reason.”