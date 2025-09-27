Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

After last night’s TNA Victory Road 2025 pay-per-view event, the company announced the updated lineup for the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view, scheduled for next month.

TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will defend his title against WWE NXT’s “The Young OG,” Je’Von Evans. Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion, WWE NXT’s Kelani Jordan, will defend her title against Indi Hartwell.

A previously announced feature of the show is the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, which will include “The Southern Psycho” Mance Warner, Léi Yǐng Lee, and several more participants who will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) in a Ladder Match. TNA World Champion Trick Williams will also defend his title against “The Realest,” Mike Santana.

In another thrilling match, The System, which consists of Moose, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, and JDC, will face Order 4, featuring Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler, in a Hardcore War.

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The event will be available for streaming on TNA+.