TNA Victory Road Results – September 26, 2025

TNA Victory Road 2025 Results

Date: September 26, 2025

Location: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Venue: Rogers Place

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Pre-Show

Triple Threat Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz

The action started fast with Trey Miguel immediately superkicking his Rascalz partner Zachary Wentz, making it one-on-one for a brief moment with Cedric Alexander. The chemistry between all three men fueled a fast-paced opener.

Result: Zachary Wentz defeats Trey Miguel and Cedric Alexander via pinfall after hitting a cutter on Alexander.

Backstage: International Champion Steve Maclin Interview

Gia Miller caught up with Steve Maclin, who dedicated his upcoming title defense to fellow Marines disrespected by people like Frankie Kazarian. Just as the interview ended, El Mesías from AAA appeared out of nowhere, staring Maclin down in a tense moment.

First Class Penthouse with AJ Francis (Featuring Matt Hardy)

AJ Francis arrived in full heel mode, first wearing a Houston Texans jacket before revealing a Florida Panthers shirt to troll the Edmonton crowd. Francis tried debuting a new track from his upcoming album, but was interrupted by Matt Hardy.

Francis dismissed the Hardys’ legacy, claiming First Class belonged in the tag title match at Bound For Glory. Hardy listed their trailblazing accomplishments, which led to a brawl. Francis booted Hardy and chokeslammed him through a table.

Later in the night, Santino Marella confirmed Hardy vs. Francis in a Tables Match — pending medical clearance.

Main Card

Six-Man Tag: The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC) vs. Order 4 (Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Agent Zero)

Agent Zero made his in-ring debut in this hard-hitting opener. Despite a strong showing from Order 4, The System’s chemistry proved too much.

Result: The System defeats Order 4 via pinfall after JDC hit a top rope legdrop on John Skyler.

In-Ring Segment: Ash By Elegance Relinquishes Title

TNA Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance entered the ring alongside Santino Marella and TNA President Carlos Silva. Ash emotionally announced that due to medical reasons, she was vacating the Knockouts World Championship. The crowd gave her a standing ovation as she left the ring.

Santino revealed that the previously scheduled Knockouts Tag Title match would be postponed to Thursday. In its place, a Knockouts Battle Royal would determine the final two contenders for a title match later in the night — with Indi Hartwell as special guest referee.

Knockouts Battle Royal

Participants included: Xia Brookside, Jody Threat, Lili La Pescadita, Dani Luna, Heather by Elegance, M by Elegance, Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay, Kelani Jordan, and Lei Ying Lee.

Result: Kelani Jordan and Lei Ying Lee survive the battle royal and will face off later for the vacant TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Tag Team Match: Matt Cardona & The Home Town Man vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic & Ryan Nemeth)

The Canadian crowd erupted for their masked hero, The Home Town Man. Despite frequent interference attempts, Cardona and his partner worked well together.

Result: Matt Cardona & The Home Town Man defeat The Nemeth Brothers via pinfall with a roll-up.

After the match, the Nemeths unmasked the Home Town Man, but Cardona shielded his identity.

Singles Match: Mike Santana vs. Ridge Holland

Mike Santana and Ridge Holland went to war in a highly physical contest. Santana fought from underneath and eventually took the win.

Result: Mike Santana defeats Ridge Holland via pinfall with Spin The Block.

Post-match, Trick Williams attacked Santana, and Holland assisted by grabbing Santana’s foot. Trick stood tall, hoisting the TNA World Championship over his head.

Singles Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Moose (Hardcore War Advantage Match)

Both factions were barred from ringside per the stipulation, but Mustafa Ali had one more trick up his sleeve. Mid-match, dancers entered the arena to distract the official. One dancer delivered a low blow to Moose, setting up the finish.

Result: Mustafa Ali defeats Moose via pinfall after a 450 splash.

The masked dancer was revealed to be Tasha Steelz, giving The System the advantage in the upcoming Hardcore War at Bound For Glory.

Grudge Match: Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

Eric Young initially claimed Joe Hendry would not be competing, declaring himself the winner by forfeit — until Hendry’s music hit. Hendry arrived with Travis Williams and Judas Icarus, who helped neutralize interference.

Result: Joe Hendry defeats Eric Young via pinfall after hitting the Standing Ovation on a steel chair.

Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. AJ Francis

Cleared for competition, Matt Hardy came to settle the score in the only way possible — a Tables Match. Francis showcased his strength, but Hardy had the experience.

Result: Matt Hardy defeats AJ Francis after hitting a flying leg drop through a table.

Vacant TNA Knockouts Championship: Kelani Jordan vs. Lei Ying Lee

With Indi Hartwell officiating, both women fought to crown a new champion. Jordan showcased her elite athleticism to edge out the win.

Result: AND NEW TNA Knockouts World Champion — Kelani Jordan!

Jordan pinned Lei Ying Lee following a split-legged moonsault.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva presented her with the title. Ash By Elegance came out to congratulate the new champion in a moment of respect and transition.

TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian fought with heart and purpose, while Maclin aimed to represent his military roots with pride. After a dramatic back-and-forth battle, Kazarian shocked the world.

Result: AND NEW TNA International Champion — Frankie Kazarian!

Kazarian pinned Maclin after a slingshot cutter to capture the gold.

TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Myron Reed

Slater and Reed tore the house down in a dynamic and high-flying main event. Reed brought his best, but the champ prevailed.

Result: AND STILL TNA X-Division Champion — Leon Slater!

Slater retained via pinfall following a swanton 450.

After the match, President Carlos Silva presented Slater with the title and the two shook hands in a show of sportsmanship.