Chris Jericho And Paul Wight Reunite With Retro Look At Cruise Match

Paul Wight and Chris Jericho, better known as Jeri-Show, found a lot of success together after being known for their individual careers.

They worked together in WWE from 2009 to 2010, and then reunited intermittently for several years after that. They first met when Show replaced Edge as Jericho’s tag team partner after Edge suffered an injury. Their first defense of the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship came in July 2009, at Night of Champions. They starred on Survivor Series and TLC as a team.

They previously appeared together on a November episode of Dynamite, when Kota Ibushi, Wight, and The Golden Jets (Jericho and Kenny Omega) defeated Brian Cage and The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs) in a street brawl.

Jericho recently hosted his Chris Jericho Cruise, during which he reunited with Wight while dressed in retro gear, as seen below on this Instagram account.

Jericho will face Kyle Fletcher on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.