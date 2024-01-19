Chris Jericho Applies To Trademark Interesting Term

Chris Jericho has filed for an interesting new trademark.

The AEW star filed an application for “Seek And Destroy” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 16, 2024.

Featured below is the description of the filing made by Michael E. Dockins on behalf of Chris Irvine, INC. for entertaining purposes:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.