Chris Jericho Calls Will Ospreay’s 2023 One Of Best Years For Any Wrestler In History

Chris Jericho thinks highly of “The Aerial Assassin.”

The pro wrestling legend spoke about the announcement of AEW signing Will Ospreay during the AEW Full Gear 2023 post-show press conference on Saturday night.

Jericho called Ospreay’s year in 2023 one of the best years for any pro wrestling in any year in the history of the business and recalled a phone conversation he had with Ospreay.

“I’m really glad that Will signed with us,” Jericho said. “I was kind of hoping that he was going to, we had been talking about it…I talked to Will on the phone about it maybe a year and a half ago, two years ago. The Wembley match we had was one of my favorites of the year and one of the best matches on the show, if not the best match. That’s what Will does.”

Jericho continued, “I think this is one of the greatest career years for any professional wrestler ever. The thing I like about Will that he’s just tapping into, that we kind of got into before our match, is character. He has a character that is very believable and I think that’s something he’s really going to get to focus on in AEW that you don’t get a chance to in New Japan because of the communication gap. I think this is the right place for him. I think we know what to do with Will Ospreay. There are a lot of huge matches he can have here and t do the style he wants to do for as long as he wants to do it. To me, he’s one of the most valuable players in the world and one of the biggest gets AEW can acquire, so I’m excited about that.”

Check out the complete AEW Full Gear 2023 post-show media scrum via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.