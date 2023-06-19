Chris Jericho Discusses Finally Being Involved In A Storyline With Sting

Chris Jericho and Sting met for the first time on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho discussed finally being involved in a storyline with Sting during an appearance on the AEW-some podcast.

“This is the very first time in both of our careers, which spans probaby 70 years combined, that either one of us have ever been in the ring together. Ever. Not for a showdown, not for a battle royal, nothing. We have never ever touched or been face-to-face in a pro wrestling ring before.”

“A few years ago, there’s a guy called Keith Mitchell, he was the longtime director of Dynamite, he directed Nitro for years, he directed World Class with the Von Erichs, he retired in 2021. We had a goodbye ceremony for him in front of one of the small Jacksonville crowds during lockdown. Sting was in the ring and they asked me to come to the ring. That was the first bit of time that Sting and I had been in the ring together. It was off camera, off TV. I remember thinking and talking to him, ‘this is crazy. We have never done anything. When the time is right, we have to do something.’ The time was right on Wednesday for the first-time ever confrontation, Sting vs. Chris Jericho.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)