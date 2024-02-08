Chris Jericho Is The Highest-Paid Wrestler In AEW

Whether it’s Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe, Hangman Page, or someone else, All Elite Wrestling has a lot of well-known talent under contract.

Big-name talent earn big money due to the draw they bring to promotion in live event attendance, merchandise, pay-per-view events, engagement, and television ratings.

Jericho was the first major name to join the promotion when it first launched in 2019, before it had a television deal.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that Jericho is the highest-paid wrestler in AEW. On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho defeated Konosuke Takeshita.

“I think he’s the highest-paid guy in the company. He is the highest-paid guy in the company. And it’s like, you really want to protect that investment if you’re paying a guy that much money. I mean, you can get anyone to put over these guys. It’s like you need to have him lose when the losses mean you know again, but it’s great for Takeshita.”