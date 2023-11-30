Chris Jericho Looks Back On His Recent Wrestling Return In Japan

Chris Jericho had a great time in his latest in-ring appearance in “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

During the latest installment of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, the AEW star reflected on his return to Japan for his match in DDT Pro against fellow AEW star and member of The Don Callis Family, Konosuke Takeshita.

“I tapped him out, everybody was very surprised,” Jericho said. “This is a story that we’re doing and the best way to do it was for me to win right out of the gate. Is it the last match Takeshita and I are going to have?”

Jericho continued, “Of course not. Was it a great way to re-establish myself in Japan and establish myself in DDT? Absolutely, it was the right why to go. Nobody loses when you have a match like that. It was a great contest all across the board.”

