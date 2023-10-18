Chris Jericho Reacts To AEW President Tony Khan’s Shots At WWE On Social Media

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan took on WWE for John Cena and The Undertaker, attracting less than a million television viewers. Vince McMahon, according to Khan, “has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots.”

AEW’s Chris Jericho commented on Khan’s social media activity during an interview with TheMessanger.com.

“I learned years ago that bosses are going to be bosses, and billionaires are going to be billionaires. I’ve been working for billionaires for 25 years. At this point, you can’t control Tony Khan. He’s going to do what he wants to do and God bless him. He created this company. He runs this company. He also grew up in the social media era.”

“I’m not going to tell him, ‘Take your phone away,’ because he’s my boss. Say what you want. Whatever. I think it’d be worse if I said that stuff because I’m not the boss, you know? Tony Khan owns AEW. He can do what he wants. I’m not going to tell him no.”