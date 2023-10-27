Chris Jericho Reveals Origins Of Annual Chris Jericho Cruise

Chris Jericho is proud of the annual Chris Jericho Cruise.

In fact, it’s one of the accomplishments from his legendary career that he is the most proud of.

During a recent interview on The Allison Hagendorf Show, the AEW performer was asked which accomplishment he is most proud of from his legendary career, which covers a lot of ground in the wrestling, music, film and TV worlds.

“Having the diversity of just being able to do all of these cool things and having a great fanbase that trusts me for that,” Jericho said. “There’s a lot of things that I don’t do because I don’t think it’s something that I’d be interested in. I do things for the creative element and for the experience, I don’t do anything for money.”

Jericho continued, “I think one of my favorite things that I’ve been able to do is the Jericho Cruise, that’s been cool. We did the Kiss cruise in 2015 with Fozzy and as soon as we docked, I called my manager who’s my partner on the cruise and said, ‘I’ve got an idea, I think we can do this.'”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.