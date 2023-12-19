Chris Jericho Wants To Work With Komander, RUSH & Bandido In Mexico

Chris Jericho recently spoke with the folks from WFAA for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star revealed three talents he is interested in sharing the ring with in Mexico.

“There is always potential, it depends on what the match is though,” he says of a return to Mexico. “That’s the cool thing for me at this point in time. I don’t have to ever go back to Mexico. I’ve spent so many years there, and I love my time there, but if a match came up that was interesting, I’d do it. I just went to Japan to work with Takeshita in DDT, and I’d never been to DDT before. I worked New Japan specifically the last few years, but it was the match. ‘How could you go there?’ I really wanted to work with Takeshita in Japan.”

Jericho continued, “If there is somebody in Mexico that seems to me would be interesting to work with there, then I’d do it. It’s the same reason why I don’t want to work with Minuro Suzuki here in AEW, I want to wait to do it in Japan. It’s a big match we could have there. I’ve worked with Komander and Bandido here in AEW in the States — Komander was in Canada, both those matches were tremendous. Maybe a match against Bandido in Mexico is something I’d be interested in. Vikingo, guys like that, RUSH, I’ve never wrestled RUSH ever. If we’ve waited this long to do it in AEW, maybe we’d do it in Mexico and make bigger money. That’s what I think about. There is always a chance, for sure.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.